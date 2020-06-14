Hundreds gathered in Guntersville to call for racial equality

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Today in Guntersville, hundreds gathered to call for racial equality and an end to police brutality.

The event was organized by Unique Dunston and Ileana Ramirez who also organized a protest in Albertville last week.

Some demonstrators laid on the ground for 8 minutes – as a symbol of the final minutes of George Floyd’s life. A march was also held as part of the protest.

The protest was peaceful and police blocked off areas in town for marchers.

“I hope that people can see that there are more people, more like-minded people in their city, and in their county and in their state. It’s very isolating sometimes to feel like you’re the only one that wants to stand up for a cause, especially a cause that’s this serious,” said Unique Dunston.

In addition to the march and demonstrations – there was an opportunity to register to vote.