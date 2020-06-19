Handel’s Ice Cream searching for new owner of Huntsville location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is looking for a new owner for its Huntsville location days after the previous owner came under scrutiny for racially-charged social media posts.

A statement posted to Handel’s Facebook page says “We’re moving forward in Huntsville, AL. We do not tolerate expressions of racism or discrimination in any form.”

It went on to say “we are working to identify a new owner who embraces our values.”

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, located near the corner of Highway 72 and Jeff Road, has been closed since Tuesday, then the company confirmed it suspended operations on Wednesday.

Social media users have pulled several posts from the Facebook page of the former owner, Rick Jarrell, dating back 2015. One of the posts uses upwards of 15 racial slurs referring to African Americans, Jews, Asians, and Hispanics. The premise of the post, from Jarrell’s view, was to say he doesn’t see race.

