Groups continue calling for removal of Confederate statue outside Madison County Courthouse

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Members of the Rosa Parks Day Committee and the League of Women Voters stood outside the Madison County Commission meeting earlier this week to call for the removal of the Confederate monument outside the courthouse – an ongoing conversation in Madison County.

Those members spoke to reporters, addressing the issue of glorifying Confederate statues. They said that the Huntsville area has better morals than to stand for something that has pain behind it.

Wednesday’s Madison County Commission’s meeting addressed more than 40 items and then opened the floor for questions. Members of both committees were back at the meeting again this week because of their concern that nothing is being done to address the statue. David Person with the Rosa Parks Day Committee said that they were there not only to take a stand – but a moral stand.

Person said they are not giving up the fight until the statue is moved, but removal is blocked by state law and carries a $25,000 fine. Even so, Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong says he expects the monument to be moved from the downtown square by the end of the year.

Person also referenced the University of Alabama football team, and how they staged a march at the beginning of September demanding equality.