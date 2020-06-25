Florence husband and wife embark on prayer journey at protests across the south

FLORENCE, Ala. — Victoria Alexander and her husband Aaron are the co-founders of 3:16 Ministries, an outreach based in Florence.

“Of course, from John 3:16, for God so loved the world that He gave His only son—whosoever believes in Him will not perish but have everlasting life,” Aaron said.

After seeing racial tensions rise across the nation in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, the two set out on a journey that would take their outreach across five state lines—twelve cities in twelve days.

The journey began June 1 in Florence where the couple made their way to Memphis. They then traveled to Little Rock, Arkansas. They visited several cities in Texas before heading back east to Louisiana, Mobile, and finally to Pensacola on June 12.

From city to city, they marched with protesters fighting for racial justice. They prayed for peace and unity over each location and even used oil for anointing hoping to help heal racism—what they’re calling a spiritual sickness.

“We want to see change; we want to use our positions and influence to bring that about,” Aaron said.

The Alexanders said they knew God was ordering their steps when they were in San Antonio. Aaron said, by pure coincidence, they met a classmate of George Floyd at their hotel. Aaron and Victoria helped him and his wife after they had some trouble with their room reservation. Afterwards, Aaron and Victoria told the couple about their prayer journey.

“He invited us to come to Houston the next day to go to downtown to Jack Yates Memorial High School to attend George’s and his high school for a memorial,” Aaron said.

The coincidences didn’t stop there. Aaron said when they entered the directions from the hotel in San Antonio to the high school in Houston, the total trip time came out to be three hours and sixteen minutes—3:16.

Victoria said the journey left a lasting impact. “I’m just forever-changed and want to make sure that as long as I’m still here I do want to make changes,” she said. “It won’t be because I didn’t try.”

Now that they’re back home, the Alexanders said they will keep attending demonstrations in the Shoals where they will continue to pray for peace and unity.