Demonstrators hold performance art protest outside of Lauderdale County Courthouse

FLORENCE, Ala — Protesters in downtown Florence caught the attention of drivers and pedestrians early Thursday morning.

Racial justice group Project Say Something held a performance art rally outside of the Lauderdale County Courthouse at 7:30 a.m. Protesters surrounded the Confederate monument holding chains while chanting and singing.

The rally was part of the group’s daily protests that Project Say Something Founder Camille Bennett said won’t end until the monument has been relocated to Soldier’s Rest in the Florence City Cemetery.

“We’re just doing some new techniques,” Bennett said. “We did performance art today, we sang, we did poetry, we had our chains that represent the bondage that we feel in this moment—it was just another form of protest.”

The group’s next protest will be an Occupy Downtown event which will take place along the sidewalks of Court Street in downtown Florence beginning Friday at 6 p.m.