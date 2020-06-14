Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta offering $10,000 reward to identify people who started fire at Wendy’s during protests

Photo courtesy Atlanta Police

ATLANTA, Ga. – Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a reward for any information on several people who started fires during protests after Rayshard Brooks was killed Saturday.

A $10,000 reward has been set for any information leading to the arrest and indictment of anyone involved.

While police released pictures of one arsonist, they said information on others who may be responsible would be helpful.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for the reward money by calling (404) 577-TIPS or online.