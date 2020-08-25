Controversial Huntsville Confederate statue may be moved for cleaning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A defaced Confederate monument outside of the Madison County Courthouse in Huntsville may be removed temporarily for cleaning.

“Personally, I believe it will have to be moved for those repairs, but I again I don’t want to say that’s how it’s going to be definitely handled,” said Dale Strong, Chairman of the Madison County Commission.

Chairman Strong’s comments follow another round of protests on Monday, both for and against the removal of the confederate statue, now covered in paint. An Alabama state law, which carries a 25 thousand dollar fine for removing or altering monuments 40 years or older, had left local lawmakers at an impasse.

While Strong has said the monument’s removal for cleaning would be temporary, long-term, he has expressed support for the idea of moving it permanently.