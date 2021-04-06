City of Huntsville drops some arrests from 2020 racial justice protests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A number of charges have been dropped against people that were arrested during what started as a peaceful rally against police brutality and ended with irritant gas being used to disperse protesters at the Madison County Courthouse square.

A total of 24 people were arrested on June 3, 2020. Huntsville police said that one person was arrested on a firearms charge, and three others were charged with receiving stolen property; the remaining arrests were for disorderly conduct.

Since last year, the city has dropped a number of the charges connected to those arrests. Our news partners AL.com reported that some of the cases were dropped only after the people who were arrested agreed not to sue the city.

“It’s the city saying we goofed up, and if you’ll agree not to sue us, then we’ll dismiss these charges,” Huntsville attorney Joel Sullivan told AL.com. Sullivan represents several of the arrested protesters.

For the remaining cases with charges still pending, there will be a hearing on April 16, in Huntsville City Court.