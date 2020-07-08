City of Florence needs approval from county commission to relocate monument

FLORENCE, Ala. — The future of the Confederate monument outside of the Lauderdale County Courthouse seems uncertain—at least for now.

After the City of Florence learned that the monument was city property and not the county’s, Mayor Steve Holt announced that the council would look into relocating it.

Private funds have been raised to pay the $25,000 fine and relocation fees, however, the mayor said at Tuesday’s council meeting the city has another hurdle to jump through with the county commission.

“I think the council, and I agree with them, are in favor of relocating it to our Soldier’s Rest in the city cemetery, however, it resides on Lauderdale County property and we are not authorized to go on that property and remove it to relocate it unless they give us an adopted resolution authorizing us to do so,” the mayor said.

Members of the community took to the podium at Tuesday’s meeting to voice their thoughts on relocating the monument. There’s no word yet from the county commission on if or when they plan to adopt a resolution allowing the city to move the statue.