BIKER DAD: Alabama’s Confederate Motorcycles changes its name “to better reflect the values of the company”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Alabama has always been a part of the history that defined the Civil Rights Movement from its days as a slave state and the Civil War to some of the most important moments that drove the change of the 1960s. The complicated relationship with the state’s past, and the effort to move forward has led to decades of change.

One of the latest changes is at the Birmingham motorcycle manufacturer, Confederate Motorcycles, which has changed its brand to Combat Motors LLC, “to better reflect the values of the company, its clients and its mission” according to a press release on their website, “we stand with those peaceably fighting for change in the United States and are very happy to contribute an overdue but small part of that change.”

“Our motorcycles are realized through a partnership with our various members of our team who design, build and distribute these one of a kind masterpieces. We feel that the new name better exemplifies the spirit and values of that team,” the press release continues.

The company says it will continue to service bikes branded “Confederate” and will actually re-brand any motorcycle for owners interested in an update. The changes can be made at their Birmingham location, “today’s announcement signals to the world that Combat Motors will be built for many years to come.”

