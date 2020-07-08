Alabama lawmaker announces bill to allow relocation of monuments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – An Alabama lawmaker plans to sponsor legislation next year to allow cities and counties to relocate historic monuments on public property.

Representative Juandalynn Givan of Birmingham told Al.com that under the proposed law monument removals would require ownership to be transferred to the Alabama Department of Archives or the Alabama Historical Commission.

The agencies would maintain the monuments in a place for public display.

Moving monuments on public property that have been in place for more than 40 years is currently prohibited in alabama.