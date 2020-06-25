Alabama football: All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter

The University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team is making its voice heard and letting people know that Black lives matter.

The team posted a video Thursday featuring Leatherwood and other players, as well as head coach Nick Saban.

“In this moment in history, we can’t be silent.” pic.twitter.com/YF4ndJSpa0 — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) June 25, 2020

The video, written by senior offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, was posted on the official Alabama football Twitter and Facebook accounts Thursday afternoon. About three hours after it was posted it had been retweeted more than 6,000 times.

The full transcript is below:

“We are a team. Black, white, brown. Together we are a family. We are brothers. We represent ourselves, our families, our hometowns, our university and our country.

“We stand on the shoulders of giants. Our grandparents and parents. Our ancestors, our heroes, Alabama alumni and former players who have changed the world.

“Beginning on our historic campus, we speak as one. Acknowleding our history. Honoring their legacy, and building a better, more just future.

“On the field we are relentless. We are strong. We are accomplished. We are conquerors, but we are human beings first. And in this moment in history, we can’t be silent. We must speak up for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters.

“We speak for justice, for fairness, for equality, for greater understanding. We stand together against racism, against brutality, against violence for a better world.

“When we see our families, our neighbors, our classmates subjected to violence, we recognize the fear in their eyes. And when we experience racism, it hurts.

“In the game, we are one team, one heartbeat, one mission, yet we are diverse. We don’t always agree, but we learn so much from each other and we are so much better together.

“Until I listen with an open heart and mind, I can’t understand his experience and his pain. The virus has shown us how much we benefit from being together and how much we need each other. We believe the solutions to our challenges are within us. We choose to listen, we choose to listen and understand other’s perspectives.

“Let’s listen, let’s unite, because all lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.”