Tuscaloosa plans Black Lives Matter street mural

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Plans are being developed to paint a Black Lives Matter mural in an Alabama city’s downtown.

The Tuscaloosa News reported on Monday that the City Council voted in favor of adding the temporary artwork to a downtown street adjacent to the city’s government plaza.

Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry says the mural is an effort to show solidarity with nationwide demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd in May.

Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee against his neck for several minutes.

Tuscaloosa’s mayor was set to begin searching for an artist interested in designing the mural.