Alabama A&M renames Bibb Graves Hall

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Friday, Alabama A&M renamed several buildings on campus.

Bibb Graves Hall was renamed after Walter S. Buchanan, who served as the university’s second president from 1909-20. A change.org petition called for the renaming of the building, citing Bibb Graves’s history as a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

A similar petition circulated at the University of North Alabama earlier in June.

Other renamings included:

Buchanan (Bibb Graves) Hall Auditorium is now known as the Henry and Nell Lane Bradford Auditorium

McCalep Vocational Building is now known as the George O. McCalep, Sr., and Ronald and Patricia McCalep McIntosh, Sr. Hall

Kinght Center dining hall is now known as the Felicia Wilson Dining Hall.

The University said the Bradfords together served over 80 years in the music department, the McIntoshes are the second-largest donors in University history, and Wilson has been a University advocate and dining employee for 50 years.