HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — When former President Donald Trump pulled his endorsement of Congressman Mo Brooks earlier this week, he likely changed the course of the U.S. Senate race in Alabama.

Recent polls have shown Brooks trailing behind his opponents U.S. army veteran Mike Durant, and former top Sen. Richard Shelby aide, Katie Britt. After dropping his endorsement of Brooks, the former president announced he would endorse another candidate in the Alabama race for U.S. Senate.

“When we count the votes in November, [Trump] needs to be seen as a kingmaker,” said News 19 political analyst Jess Brown. “He needs to be seen where his candidates are winners.”

Brooks’ opponents, Britt and Durant, both recently met with Trump and said they would accept his endorsement.

According to a poll conducted by the Alabama Forestry Association earlier this month, less than 50% of the voters polled could correctly identify Brooks as being the Trump endorsed candidate.

“I’m convinced, at least in part, the decline occurred because Trump and Brooks didn’t keep reinforcing the alignment, the Trump endorsement of Brooks,” Brown continued.

The Brooks campaign released its first political ads just days before Trump took back his endorsement.

“They’ve got to go with a new message and hope it resonates and resonates quickly,” Brown said.

Alabama’s Future, a political action committee supporting Katie Britt, released new ads this week highlighting the failed Brooks-Trump relationship.

Trump has not announced which candidate he will support moving forward, but both Britt and Durant have aligned themselves with Trump and his agenda throughout the election so far. Polls show Durant is leading the pack, and Britt has the most financial support according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) reports.

Up to this point in the election, most of the targeted political attacks have been aimed at the Brooks and Britt campaigns. With Durant’s recent success in the polls, he will likely soon be targeted by his opponents’ campaigns.