Race for Huntsville City Council District 5 Heats Up

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — Two Huntsville City Council hopefuls are hoping to unseat longtime serving Councilman Will Culver in District 5.

Former Washington lobbyist, John Meredith is running for a second time against Culver. The councilman will also be facing off against Tom Hopf, a local food and beverage director, who is running on a libertarian platform.

WHNT reached out to Councilman Culver multiple times to invite him for an interview. Our calls were not returned.

