Race Amity Day proclaimed in the Shoals

Several county and municipal governments in the Shoals have proclaimed Sunday, June 13 at Race Amity Day.

Events recognizing the day in Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin counties will be held over two weekends, which began yesterday, June 6, with the PBS Film “Race Amity: American’s Other Tradition” at the Indian Mound Museum in Florence. A second screening will follow on June 13 at the Florence Library to stream the national observance.

The June 13 event will also feature proclamations and resolutions issued by the municipal governments of Cherokee, Florence, Leighton, Littleville, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Russellville, and Tuscumbia; as well as the Commissions of Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin counties.

2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the Race Amity Conference, first held in 1921 to “address racial divisions and focus on developing cross-racial friendships.”

The purpose of Race Amity Day is to recognize the growing diversity of America’s citizens and encourage friendship, civility, and respect between all peoples.