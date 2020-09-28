Raccoon rabies vaccine to be dropped across northeast Alabama

The United States Department of Agriculture and the Alabama Department of Public Health will be air-dropping rabies vaccines across several Alabama counties starting Oct. 1.

Marshall, Jackson and DeKalb counties will be a part of the distribution of an oral vaccine, that is part of an effort to vaccinate raccoons against the rabies virus and keep it from spreading in the area.

Planes and helicopters will fly through the area beginning on or about Oct. 1 and drop about 925,000 baits with the vaccine in them.

The plan is to distribute them across a 15,650 square mile zone. The other counties included in the bait drop are Cherokee, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, St. Clair, Jefferson, Shelby, and Talladega.