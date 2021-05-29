R.A. Hubbard teacher charged with raping student dies one day after being arrested

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A Lawrence County teacher who was arrested Friday on several counts of sexual contact with a student was pronounced dead on Saturday.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood confirmed that 44-year-old Leslie Gillespie was found dead Saturday morning from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders says Gillespie was charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19, and one count each of rape and sodomy.

Sanders said she was a teacher at R.A. Hubbard High School.

Norwood said the body has been sent to the Department of Forensics in Huntsville for an autopsy but foul play is not suspected at this time.