R.A. Hubbard still facing uncertain future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. - The future of the Lawrence County school that found itself on the state's failing list is still unclear even after a crucial deadline. Will R.A. Hubbard be shut down or remain open? That decision hinges on the number of students who stay at the school or transfer and the deadline to decide that was March 1.

When R.A. Hubbard High school was placed on the state's failing school list, the Lawrence County school system had to give students the option to transfer to a non-failing school to comply with the Alabama Accountability Act. That option was given in a certified letter.

"The deadline for the letters has passed. The initial deadline was March 1st," said Superintendent Dr. Jon Bret Smith.

Superintendent Dr. Jon Bret Smith says there's a hiccup. 40% of the student body did not return their school of choice letter.

"Of the sixty percent that did return, 50% wanted to stay, which gives us about ten percent that wanted to transfer," said Smith.

Smith says he has reached out to the school systems' attorneys and the State Department of Education for guidance.

"There is an unanswered question about if students request after that date. Do we have to honor that request or not? So, we are researching such," said Smith.

Lawrence County NAACP leaders say the 40% that didn't return their letters must have meant they didn't want to transfer.

"If the letters are not returned, you will take it as they want to stay," said Lawrence County NAACP President Jan Turnbore.

Per what Smith said in a community meeting back in November.

"Whether somebody marks to stay at R.A. Hubbard or they don't return the letter, it's one and the same," said Smith at Hazelwood Elementary in November of 2019.

Smith says the school board isn't ready to announce specific numbers of students who decided to stay at R.A. Hubbard or transfer because they aren't quite final yet.