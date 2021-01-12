Quieter Weather Pattern – Mainly Dry & Cool Air Ahead

After 1-2″ of snow and icy conditions on Monday, the weather pattern quiets down this week. It will be dry and cool for January. We aren’t expecting very cold air, at the same time, it won’t be mild either. Here is a look at Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. No rain or snow is in the forecast.

Dry Tuesday

Dry Wednesday

Here are the highs for Tuesday. It will be dry for cool for January. Average highs are in the lower 50s. We’ll be in the middle to upper 40s Tuesday.

Dry air lasts through the most of the week. Even the risk of rain/snow next week is slim.

This Weekend:

Look for a quiet and cool weekend for January. Little to no rain is expected. Enjoy!

