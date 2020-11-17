Quiet Pattern For Now – Some Rain Possible Next Week

Our quiet pattern continues across the Tennessee Valley. No rain and cooler temperatures remain in the forecast. We will start Wednesday morning in the lower 30s with highs by the afternoon in the lower 60s. This is still below average for this time of year. The average high is 64°.

Wednesday Morning

Wednesday Afternoon

Here is a look at those cooler temperatures on a larger scale. A cool, northwest flow keeps us cool a bit longer. It does warm by Friday through the weekend.

What About Rain?

It’s slim pickings for sure! That chance for rain isn’t guaranteed next week. The highest chance is only 30% and some areas get little to nothing at all. With only 0.06″ this month, we have a real chance at setting an all-time record for the driest November on record.





