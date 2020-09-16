Pursuit leads to stolen property arrest in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A man was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property after a pursuit in Decatur, police said.

Quintin Letez Elliott was charged with first degree receiving stolen property, attempting to flee and elude law enforcement, failure to yield, and running a stop sign.

Police said narcotics investigators attempted a vehicle stop for a traffic violation on Sept. 15, but Elliott failed to stop during a traffic stop and led them on a pursuit.

After the pursuit ended and Elliott was arrested, police said investigators determined the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen with the Florence Police Department on June 18.

Elliott is being held on a $5,600 bond.