MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several dogs from the Mobile SPCA are taking the trip of a lifetime. They didn’t have an airline ticket, but they boarded a plane for a better life up north. At least once a month, the Mobile SPCA partners with the national ASPCA to send dozens of dogs to states like Massachusetts where the stray population is virtually zero.

WKRG was there on a cold morning as 36 dogs were placed into crates and loaded on a cargo plane. About a dozen volunteers from the Mobile SPCA were helping in the swift process. It only took 10 minutes to get all the dogs out of the SPCA vans and onto the airplane.

“I am happy these dogs are going to get a home,” Volunteer, Janel Williams said.

“They are a little anxious, but they are riding with their buddies. They will be fine,” Executive Director Janine Woods said. “It is emotional to see them go because we have been taking care of them for weeks and weeks. They come in, and they are wormy with ringworms. They are horrible looking, but by the time they go, they are fat and sassy. It’s great. We are saving lives.”

The Mobile SPCA partners with the national ASPCA for the Relocation Flight Program, which flies thousands of dogs a year to shelters up north. Monique Ward who is the ASPCA Flight Coordinator said that since the program began in 2014, they have transported over 190,000 animals (147,000 Dogs and 43,000 Cats).

“We send them to destination shelters where they have the correct funding, community involvement, volunteers that the southern shelters don’t have,” Ward said.

In a matter of hours, the Alabama dogs landed in Massachusetts and were sent to three destination shelters. The staff at Second Chance Animal Services in Brookfield, MA said they don’t have a hard time finding these dogs’ homes.

“We are so grateful that we are able to help overcrowded shelters in Alabama and bring pets up here for the families who are waiting for them,” said Linsay Doray with Second Chance Animal Services.

In a matter of days, the dogs find homes. WKRG caught up with the Bajpai family from Natick, Massachusetts. They love their Alabama dog, Lali.

“Our dog, Lali, is from the Mobile SPCA. She is the sweetest smartest girl, and she makes our family complete,” said Nandini Bajpai.

It took a lot of dedicated people in the rescue community to get these dogs across the country to their new homes, but no doubt, this long journey was worth it.