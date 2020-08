HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It may not feel like fall but Dunkin’ Donuts is ready to kick things off with the early release of their signature Pumpkin Spice Latte and fall menu.

According to the company, Dunkin’s new and classic Pumpkin Flavored Coffee and espresso beverages, spiced drinks, bite-sized bakery treats, and more, will arrive at participating Dunkin’ stores by August 19.

These seasonal treats will be around through fall.

You can check out their fall menu here.