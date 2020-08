HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – City leaders announced Publix will be the anchor grocery store for the new market at Hays Farm Development.

It’s located along Haysland Road behind Grissom High School.

The retail site has more than 150,000 square feet for additional small businesses and anchor stores.

The development will also feature homes, apartments, offices, a 400-acre nature preserve, and 8 miles of walking trails.