Publix Pharmacy to distribute Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to kids 5-11

(WHNT) — Last week, Publix Pharmacy announced it would begin distributing COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 after health officials approved Pfizer’s shot.

Pediatric vaccinations will be available at select stores nationwide on a walk-in basis or by appointment.

“We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated.”

According to guidance from the CDC, children ages 5 and older can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Doses for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are also available to other eligible populations.

Appointments can be made through Publix’s online reservation system as vaccine stock arrives in stores. Same-day appointments will not be available.

For those under the age of 18, a parent or guardian must be present to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To find the closest Publix Pharmacy location, click here.