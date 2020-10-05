Publix launches new online service for flu shot appointments

Monday, Publix announced a new, online service for those wanting to get flu shots.

The online service allows customers to book a convenient time and sign all necessary consent forms before getting to the pharmacy, saving time filling out and waiting for paperwork approval.

In the future, the site will also allow customers to schedule shots for:

Hepatitis A and B

HPV

Measles, mumps, and rubella

Meningitis

Pneumonia

Shingles

Tetanus

Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough)

Varicella (chickenpox)

For a limited time, the chain is offering customers a $10 Publix gift card with their flu shots.