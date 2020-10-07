Publix in Madison opens in new location

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Publix Super Market on Hughes Road in Madison is officially closed. Wednesday morning, the new location at Clift Farm opens at 7:00 a.m.

Clift Farms is located on Highway 72, roughly one mile west of the old store at Promenade in Madison.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place before the grocery store opens on Wednesday. That ceremony begins at 6:45.

The new store is 48,100 square feet. And the news release says the store will being 135 new jobs to the area. The release also states the store will have traditional grocery, dairy and frozen food departments along with full-service bakery, deli, pharmacy, seafood, meat and fresh produce departments.

Publix is considered the anchor store for the Clift Farm development, but there are other businesses already planning to open there. SRS Real Estate says those stores include Holywood Feed, The Joint Chiropractic, Papa Murphy’s, SuperCuts, Lush Nails, HotWorx and Taco Mama.

There will also be residential neighborhoods, trails and parks in Clift Farms.