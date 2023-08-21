TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Floridians have a complicated relationship with hurricanes, one mixed with comedic coping and a justifiable fear of another natural disaster on the horizon.

One way some people would make light of the serious threat hurricanes pose is through Publix’s hurricane-themed cakes, or “hurricakes” as some people call them.

The cakes, as seen in an X post from December 2022, would have messages like “Go Away” or “Leave Florida Alone,” showing Floridians’ disdain for the yearly weather events.

However, due to sensitivity concerns, Publix is no longer baking hurricane-themed cakes for Florida customers, especially in light of the numerous deaths caused by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole last fall.

In a statement, Publix said while they enjoy “finding ways to delight them with their favorite Publix items as they prepare for uncertainty,” the cakes will not be made anymore.

Per company policy, the hurricakes can no longer be made due to them making light of these natural disasters.

People on social media criticized the decision, saying that the cakes are just a form of “gallows humor” and that now they can’t have them at their hurricane parties.

If you’re not from Florida, those are also a thing, but that’s another story.