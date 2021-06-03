Publix announces annual Children’s of Alabama campaign, coupons

Publix will once again coordinate with Children’s of Alabama for donations during its annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospital (CMNH) fundraising campaign from June 3 to 14.

The campaign includes hundreds of Publix locations across the southeast, including all 66 stores in Alabama.

Publix customers will be invited to donate $1, $3, or $5 donations to Children’s of Alabama, and in exchange, can receive coupons towards leading vendor products. Customers can also choose to round up their total amount to the nearest dollar with all those funds benefitting Children’s directly.

“We are extremely grateful for our Publix family and their dedication to help raise funds for Children’s of Alabama each year,” said Carmen Maddox, community development coordinator at Children’s of Alabama. “The success wouldn’t be possible without the enthusiasm and willingness from each and every associate and the support received in return from all of their customers. We are looking forward to an amazing campaign.”

Publix has partnered with CMNH since 1992. Since the beginning of the partnership, Publix has raised more than $2,229,000 for Children’s.