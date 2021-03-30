Publix, Aldi, Costco, Sam’s Club among businesses closed Easter Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Easter Sunday is days away as people make church plans and get ready for egg painting and egg hunts.

Various businesses will be open Sunday, others will be closed to honor the Christian holiday and give their employees a break.

Publix locations will be closed Sunday.

News 19 reached out to the store’s Alabama and Georgia public relations manager and asked why it’s important for the company to have the holiday closed – and didn’t get a response.

Aldi, Sam’s Club and Costco stores will also be closed Easter Sunday.

Kroger and Walmart will be open for the holiday with regular hours.