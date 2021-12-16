Public ceremony ‘Lament & Hope’ will honor lives lost to gun violence

A local faith group will host a public ceremony to remember and celebrate the lives of those lost to gun violence and violent crimes.

The event, titled “Lament & Hope”, will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 16 at the Newbirth Missionary Baptist Church located at 4640 Meridian Street North in Huntsville.

Huntsville Hub of Faith In Action Alabama (FIAAL) along with local community leaders, several local church leaders, staff and supporters will gather not just to honor those lives lost, but to pose a call to action and show the community how to help continue the group’s efforts to stop violence in 2022.

The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required.

For more information on the ceremony or about the groups, call (202) 550-6880 or (205) 307-8878. The Facebook page of the Huntsville chapter of the FIAAL group can be found here.