Provisional ballots could determine outcome of Huntsville City Council race

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The provisional ballots cast in Tuesday’s municipal election could determine whether Councilman Will Culver easily retains his seat on Huntsville City Council.

The city said Wednesday that there were enough provisional ballots cast that they could give Culver the votes needed to avoid a runoff election against challenger John Meredith.

Culver received 49.65 percent of the votes in the District 5 race. He needs 50 percent of the vote plus one to avoid a runoff against Meredith, who came in second with just under 38 percent.

The Madison County Board of Registrars has to certify the ballots, and then City Council will call a special session for the ballots to be counted. A tentative session was set for Aug. 31 at 10:30 a.m. in Huntsville City Council chambers.

The votes have to be certified no later than noon on Sept. 1.