Protests break out in Louisville, more expected across the country after Breonna Taylor case announcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — Protests are happening around the country after a Kentucky grand jury announced their decision in the March killing of Black medical worker, Breonna Taylor.

The Kentucky grand jury indicted one of the three police officers involved in the death of Taylor, but the indictment was for shooting his gun at Taylor’s neighbors apartment.

The officer indicted was Detective Brett Hankison, who faces up to five years in prison if convicted, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.

“The Grand Jury determined that there is no evidence to support a criminal violation of state law caused Ms. Taylor’s death,” Cameron said. “The Grand Jury found that there was sufficient evidence to indict Detective Hankison for wanton endangerment for firing his weapon outside a sliding glass door and through a bedroom window, with some bullets traveling through that apartment and entering the apartment next door while three residents were at home.”

Some protesters in Louisville have been ordered by police to disperse hours after officials announced a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death.

Police on Wednesday afternoon declared a gathering on a street corner outside downtown to be “unlawful” and threatened to use chemical agents and make arrests if people did not leave.

The order was directed at a group of protesters that broke off from other demonstrators who had gathered downtown.

“We’re mourning what should have happened – that’s the feeling I’m having – is that we didn’t get justice today,” said Jennifer Williams, a demonstrator.

The governor authorized the Kentucky National Guard Wednesday night. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he has authorized a “limited” deployment of the National Guard as hundreds of demonstrators have gathered. The guard said about 500 troops were deployed.

People gather in Jefferson Square awaiting word on charges against police officers, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Louisville police detain a man after a group marched, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Police and protesters converge, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Louisville police detain a man after a group marched, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Police and protesters converge during a demonstration, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Louisville police detain a a group who marched, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Louisville police detain a man, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Mayor Greg Fischer announced a curfew for Louisville starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The curfew is expected to be in place for three days.

Protests have continued throughout the city Tuesday and are continuing as the city approaches curfew.

In Chicago, both the mayor and the Illinois governor called for peace but said the Illinois National Guard is ready to take action if needed.

“In this moment, each of us has an opportunity and really an obligation to reflect on how we will take in this news and what we will do with it,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. “Breonna Taylor’s family has consistently called for peace and urged people who are acting in her name to do so in a way that builds, not destroys community.”

Protestors in Chicago had already begun to rally on the South Side early Tuesday evening. The group gathering there said they had plans to shut down an intersection, according to NewsNation affiliate WGN.

In New York City, crowds gathered outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn following the announcement. Crowds could be seen marching through the streets with signs and chanting “no justice, no peace.”

Protests are also expected in Austin, Texas.

On the West Coast, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department prepared for protests with deputies blocking off roads in downtown LA near the Hall of Justice.

Protests erupted throughout the country in May following the death of George Floyd. Kenosha, Wisconsin also saw protests after police shot Jacob Blake, seven times in the back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.