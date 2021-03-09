Protesters voice concerns over anti-rioting bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A bill aimed at increasing penalties for rioting was heard during the State’s Legislative Session Tuesday morning, and that very bill caused its own protests outside the Alabama State House.

Though there was a public hearing on the bill, no vote was taken.

House Bill 445 is in response to the many protests that broke out across the country, including in Alabama, after the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

It’s sponsored by Republican Rep. Allen Treadway, who recently retired as an Assistant Chief with the Birmingham Police Department. The bill would increase the criminal penalties for rioting.

While protesters of the bill say it’s aimed at silencing peaceful protesters, Treadway says the legislation is needed to offer more punishment to violent extremists, whose only goal is destruction.

“There is an effort in the country to come in and hijack whatever the cause it is,” said Rep. Treadway. “Hell bent on destruction… and police are there to protect our citizens and protect protesters.”

At the public hearing, five people spoke in opposition to the bill, including some who took part in protests this summer, according to AL.com. They said it would be used against peaceful protesters. Some of the speakers and legislators drew comparisons to the police crackdowns on peaceful civil rights protests of the 1960s.

“We definitely do not support people who are breaking the law, looting and rioting,” Rep. Merika Coleman, D-Pleasant Grove, said. “But what I’m afraid of is that this is going to be used as a tool to keep people from peacefully protesting.”

Protesters in Montgomery voiced similar concerns.

Treadway’s bill would allow a person arrested for rioting, or inciting a riot, to be held in custody for 48 hours before being released on bail.

Lawmakers decided to send the bill back to a sub-committee for more discussion, but it could come back to a vote next week.