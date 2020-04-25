Protesters rally at Alabama Capitol to reopen state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A few dozen protesters gathered along Dexter Avenue in Montgomery Saturday with signs demanding that the state reopens.

Several of the people in attendance said they are business owners who have been out of work since the stay at home order was put in place.

This is the second rally seen at the capital this week.

“We are deemed essential, but when your business is with other businesses that are being shut down it is like you’re non essential,” said protester Zachary Crosby.

Counter-protesters also attended the rally.

“I think Gov. Ivey made a wise decision. I usually don’t agree with her on a lot of things, but I am glad that she did that,” said counter protester Travis Jackson.

The governor’s stay at home order remains in effect until April 30.