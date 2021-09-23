Protest to call on FBI investigation into disappearance of Jelani Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – Alabama A&M University (AAMU) graduate Jelani Day has been missing for nearly a month, and with his disappearance getting national attention, a protest planned for Saturday demanding the FBI get involved.

25-year-old Jelani Day, an Illinois State University (ISU) graduate student, was last seen the morning of August 24 walking into the “Beyond/Hello” store in Bloomington, Illinois. His family in Danville as well as a faculty member reported him missing when he failed to show up for class for several days. His car was found in a wooded area in Peru, Illinois on August 26.

The last time his family spoke to him was August 23.

A protest that has been planned for Saturday at the Uptown Circle in Normal, Illinois, was requested by Day’s family to demand the FBI get involved with the investigation.

Day’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, has said it’s not like him to disappear. She said he was attending ISU to get his Master’s degree in speech pathology. She also said he had several appointments scheduled for the day he went missing.

ISU gave an update on the police investigation on their website, stating that as of September 20, investigators are collecting and analyzing digital and physical evidence, interviewing potential witnesses, and looking for other leads to help with the investigation.

ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy addressed the situation in her State of the University address on Tuesday, stating the university will continue to support Day’s family, saying, “as a community, I ask that we all provide support to each other.”

Jelani Day is described by police as a Black man with short black hair and some facial hair, brown eyes, 6-foot, 2 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paul Jones at (309) 434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.