Protest held following HUD report accusing Decatur Housing Authority of discrimination

DECATUR, Ala – Peaceful protesters assembled in Rhodes Ferry Park near the Decatur Housing Authority Tower properties Saturday afternoon following an investigation that found discriminatory practices at its senior living facilities.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, of the residents at the Towers, 94 percent are white.

“It’s the same community set type. That’s impossible!” said Onoyemi Williams with Faith & Action Alabama.

The report says Black people who were on the wait list to live at the Towers were skipped and encouraged to live in what HUD says was a less desirable location at Westgate Gardens. The U.S. Department of Justice tipped HUD off about the issues at Decatur Housing Authority. The investigation studied data over a three-year span.

“You lease em’ to the other side of town. Which is not a bad side of town. But they going there because you sent them there not of their choice. They should have the same privilege. The same right to go to this building. The high-rise,” said Rodney Gordon, Morgan County NAACP President.

Protesters say they are not surprised and have one request.

“We are asking the City of Decatur to open up and allow the citizens to do a research action with them. For them to be allowed to sit down, ask honest questions and think together about how to dismantle this systemic racism that has been plaguing this community for years,” said Onoyemi Williams with Faith & Action Alabama.

The Decatur Housing Authority denies the allegations in the report. However, they agreed to a settlement and will pay $200,000, according to HUD. Nine residents that were skipped on the wait list will split $90,000. Other residents who live at Westgate received $1,000.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling appointed the leader of the board that oversees the Decatur Housing Authority. However, according to the city, it does not have any control over DHA. The housing board does not have to report to the city. A letter from HUD detailing the compliance review dated March 25th listed Bowling as a recipient. He says he was not aware of the June settlement until August. We asked the mayor about the letter. He sent News 19 a statement, but did not address that particular question.

The NAACP is not pleased.

“I think his response was ludicrous. He said he didn’t know anything about it. You run this city. You are the mayor. You have no idea what’s going on,” said Gordon.

DHA has agreed to pay upwards of $1 million to renovate the Westgate property.