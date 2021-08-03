Prosecutors want former sheriff Mike Blakely to stay in jail until sentencing

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Prosecutors in former Limestone County sheriff Mike Blakely’s theft and ethics trial want him to stay in jail, now that he’s been convicted.

The state filed a document in Limestone County Circuit Court Tuesday morning opposing Blakely’s motion for bond.

Blakely had been out on a $49,000 bond until he was convicted Monday.

Prosecutors argued in the filing that it is standard practice in Limestone County to deny bond to defendants who have been found guilty but have not been sentenced yet.

“The State submits that Blakely has not offered any persuasive reason to be treated differently than any other criminal defendant in his home County,” the opposition document read.

Blakely was found guilty Monday of felony theft and use of official position or office for personal gain, which is also a felony. The convictions resulted in Blakely’s removal from office. He was found not guilty on 11 other counts.

Blakely’s attorneys said in their motion for bond that he has strong ties and family in the community and is not a flight risk.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West is assuming the sheriff’s duties until Gov. Kay Ivey appoints a replacement.

West said Blakely was in medical isolation at the jail Tuesday to keep him away from the general population.

A sentencing date has not been set.