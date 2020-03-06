Prosecutors move to drop some of Sheriff Mike Blakely’s charges; trial still set to begin Monday

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Prosecutors asked a judge Friday to dismiss two of the counts in Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s upcoming theft and ethics trial.

Prosecutors asked to dismiss one of Blakely’s third-degree theft counts and one count of using his official position for personal gain.

Those two counts alleged the Blakely took money from the Limestone County Sheriff Law Enforcement Fund for himself. A reason for dropping the counts was not given, but the motion submitted Friday in Limestone County Circuit Court asks that the charges be dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could be brought back up at a later time.

Prosecutors also submitted a motion asking that witnesses and attorneys be barred from mentioning during trial that the two charges were dropped.

If they are dropped, Blakely will still face 11 other counts of theft and misusing his office for personal gain.

Blakely, who has been fighting to have his trial delayed due to his attorney having medical issues recently, filed another motion Friday to try and have his trial date pushed back. Judge Pride Tompkins denied the motion, meaning the trial is still set to begin March 9.