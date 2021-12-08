Propst Arena shows off new expansion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The home of the Huntsville Havoc showed off their new expansion at an open house Wednesday night.

The features of the Propst Arena’s new expansion included star dressing rooms, locker rooms, catering and media rooms.

“This is a great asset for the City of Huntsville. People come here, and artists come here from all over. They come and they look at this, and they see this facility. They’re gonna say ‘Wow. Huntsville is a great place. It’s not what I thought it was. Huntsville is a little different than I thought it was’.” Mayor Tommy Battle said at the event.

He added that the new feature will continue to attract people from all over to come to events in Downtown Huntsville.