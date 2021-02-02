Proposed historic monument bills have opposite goals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – It’s the war of competing monument bills ahead of Tuesday’s start to the legislative session.

Monday republican lawmaker Mike Holmes took aim at those who have already disregarded the current Monument Preservation Act.

He announced plans for a new bill. One that would reinforce the current law and give authorities more ammunition for enforcement.

Current law has a one-time $25,000 fine for cities and county governments that move or alter historical monuments that have been in place for 40 years or more.

Representative Holmes, R-Wetumpka, wants to increase the fine to $10,000 a day, and apply it directly to each lawmaker who voted in favor until a monument is returned to its original home.

Holmes’ bill would also draft more protected memorials into the ranks, shortening the amount of time it takes to be considered historic. Public buildings, schools, and streets that have been labeled memorials for at least 20 years would also be protected.

Holmes’ legislation stands in opposition to a bill proposed by democratic representatives Juandalynn Givan and Anthony Daniels that would repeal the Memorial Preservation Act.

Their bill would allow cities and counties to relocate monuments on public property. Under Givan’s proposal, a removal would only require a transfer of ownership to the Alabama Department of Archives and History or the Alabama Historical Commission.

Those agencies would maintain the monuments for public display.

The 2021 Alabama Legislative session begins Tuesday, February 2nd.