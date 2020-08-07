Promising numbers mean people should continue COVID-19 prevention measures, ADPH official says

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Some of the numbers health officials watch to gauge the impact of COVID-19 appear to be leveling off or decreasing, but it’s still too early to celebrate progress against the disease.

That was the message from Alabama Department of Health assistant state health officer Dr. Karen Landers at Madison County’s Friday COVID-19 briefing.

Landers said the percent of positive cases decreased about 2 percent last week, and the number of hospital patients appeared to be either flattening or declining. But numbers are still higher than what officials would like, she said, and people should continue to follow guidelines to help prevent the spread of the disease.

“Let’s take this small amount of improvement as good news, and let’s continue to follow these measures in order to reduce the further spread of this disease in the state of Alabama,” Landers said.

Landers also talked about Alabama schools starting back and the health department’s recent toolkit to help districts with reopening.

Landers said they are providing guidance to districts and that they will have more information for schools in a webinar Aug. 24.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said they are seeing good results of the city’s masking policy, and they expect more with last week’s ban of alcohol sales after 11 p.m.

“I think by the end of next week we’ll start seeing the results of that,” he said.