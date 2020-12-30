Project Roadblock aims to prevent drunk driving this new year

ALABAMA – As the new year approaches the U.S Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), TVB, and the Ad Council would like to remind the nation to be smart when celebrating the end of 2020.

Going on it’s 17th year, Project Roadblock aims to educate the country on the dangers of drinking and driving.

Between December 26 – 31, alcohol-impaired driving accounts for almost one-third of motor vehicle crash fatalities. Project Roadblock and other drinking and driving prevention efforts have seen a decrease in alcohol-impaired driving fatalities from 14,409 in 2004 to 10,511 in 2018. That is a decrease of 28% in 17 years.

Alabama consistently ranks as one of the states with higher alcohol-impaired driving deaths. According to the CDC over 2,500 Alabamians were killed in crashes involving alcohol between 2009 and 2018.

The biggest offenders both in Alabama and nationwide are men between the ages of 25-34.

COVID-19 will change how people ring in 2021 but it is still important to remember to be safe this Thursday.