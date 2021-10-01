‘Project Lifesaver’ bracelets growing in popularity for vulnerable loved ones, caregivers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The makers of the Project Lifesaver location bracelet say the average time it takes to find mentally disabled children or adults is about nine hours, but a bracelet or anklet being worn cuts that down to a 30-minute search on average.

The devices are not cheap, but several non-profits in North Alabama such as the Huntsville Pilot Club fundraise to make them free to local families and caregivers to provide for those who qualify.

“One of the things that I rely on is a statement I heard from when we first opened this program here in the county,” Huntsville Pilot Club Treasurer Linda Baucom said. ‘We hope that people don’t need Project Lifesaver. But if they need it, they need to know it’s available.'”

You can get an application for someone you know by contacting them or your local county sheriff or sign up to get involved yourself.

Here’s a direct link to sign up through Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.