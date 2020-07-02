Produce and milk for elderly, caregivers and all local families in need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – COVID-19 has impacted business and everyday life, and right now a lot of the community is in need.

A group of non-profits joined together to show that even though a lot of events and plans have been canceled but giving back has continued.

The Legacy Center typically serves seniors with Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Because of the pandemic they were forced to close their doors in order to protect their vulnerable clients.

But Wednesday, their efforts to give back continued as their parking lot turned into a food distribution center

“Ultimately a lot of people in the community can’t go to the grocery store and they cant do these things,” says Keyera Lige Community Liaison at The Legacy Center.

The Legacy Center with the support of State Representative Laura Hall and AARP Alabama teamed up with more than 40 local Faith Based Organizations, and Alabama A&M Cooperative Extension Systems.

These organizations are receiving produce boxes and gallons of milk every Wednesday morning until August 26th.

The mission is to serve families in need, specifically focusing on Elderly and Disabled Adults and Caregivers. They had enough food Wednesday to feed more than 3,000 families

Rep. Laura Hall (D) Alabama says it is “An opportunity to make sure that those individuals have food on their table is certainly important an a major part of making sure that they stay healthy.”

“The fresh fruits and vegetables are a resource to a lot of the families we work with it allows them to be able to stretch their meals between paychecks and some of those things.” says Allen Malone an 1890 Extension Administrator

Making sure the community has whatever they need to get through these difficult times.

“A lot of our staff just have a heart to serve and the need right now is food,” says Lige

This mass community effort will take place every Wednesday through August 26th.

Here is a list of pick-up locations:

Alabama A&M University Wednesday 10:30am-12pm James Crawford Park, Edmonton Heights, 3915 Melody Road Huntsville, Alabama

Alpha Seventh Day Adventist Wednesday 12-2pm Alpha Seventh Day Adventist, 1615 5th Street NW Decatur, Alabama 35601

Blackburn Chapel Wednesday 12-1pm Blackburn Chapel, 507 Plummer Road Huntsville, Alabama 35806

Douglas Tabernacle Wednesday 6pm-until Douglas Tabernacle, 1429 Calvary Street Huntsville, Alabama 35816

Eagles Nest Wednesday 10:30am- 12:30pm Eagles Nest Church, 6831 Hollow Road Huntsville, Alabama 35810

Faith Chapel Wednesdays 12- 2pm Faith Chapel Family Center, 3913 Pulaski Pike Huntsville, Alabama

First 7th Day Adventist Wednesdays 11am-2pm First SDA (Front Building), 1303 Evangel Drive NW Huntsville, Alabama

Fresh Wind Christian Fellowship Wednesdays 11am-2pm Fresh Wind Christian Fellowship, 17200 Lucas Ferry Road Athens, Alabama

Kidz Table Wednesdays 10:30am-12pm 141 Broad Street Summerville, Alabama

New Beginnings 10:30am-12pm New Beginnings Church, 604 Jordan Lane Huntsville, Alabama

New Life 7th Day Adventist Wednesdays 4- 5pm New Life SDA Church 3912 Pulaski Pike Road Huntsville, Alabama

Oakwood University Church Wednesdays 11am Oakwood University Church, 5500 Adventist Blvd Huntsville, Alabama

Progressive Union Wednesdays 11am-2pm Progressive Union, 1917 Brandontown Road Huntsville, Alabama

Refuge Church Wednesdays 1- 3pm Refuge Church in Athens, 1412 Lindsey Lane South Athens, AL Refuge Church in Harvest 5700 Hwy 53 Harvest, Alabama

Restoration-Madison Wednesdays 10:30am-1pm Restoration Church- Madison, 5810 Wall Triana Hwy Madison, Alabama

Restoration-South Huntsville Saturday 10am- 12pm Restoration Church-South Huntsville 2021 Golf Road Huntsville, Alabama

St. Luke Wednesdays 10- 11am St. Luke Christian Church, 1800 Sparkman Drive Huntsville, Alabama

St. Mark Wednesdays 10am-11:30am St. Mark Baptist Church, 6475 Moores Mill Road Huntsville, Alabama

St. Rebecca Wednesdays 10- 11:15am St. Rebecca Church 330 Grimwood Hazel Green, Alabama

Taylor Chapel PB Church Wednesdays 10am-12pm Taylor’s Chapel, 3100 Stringfield Road Huntsville, Alabama

Triana 7th Day Wednesdays 4- 6pm Triana SDA, 252 Advent Drive Madison, Alabama 35756

