Prizes aplenty being raffled off across north Alabama for Saturday blood donors

NORTH ALABAMA – LifeSouth says the 17 hospitals across north Alabama are in critical need of blood – and it’s been that way for two weeks.

Here’s how you can help ease the shortage.

Across north Alabama, one community blood center in each of LifeSouth’s four regions will be participating in Joy of Giving, an event LifeSouth is billing as the largest blood drive north Alabama has ever seen.

From 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, blood centers in Albertville, Decatur, Florence, and Madison will be participating in the blood drive.

Addresses for the four blood centers are:

Albertville: 8626 US-431, Albertville

Decatur: 2349 Danville Road SW, Unit 120, Decatur

Florence: 307 Veterans Drive, Florence

Madison: 8190 Madison Boulevard, Madison

According to LifeSouth, Joy of Giving is themed to highlight giving blood is a joy for donors, but also gives the joy of life for patients receiving needed blood.

In addition to a free cholesterol screening and finding out their blood type, donors on Saturday will also be able to draw for prizes ranging from oil changes and car washes to food vouchers, spa certificates, TVs, AirPods, diamond necklaces, bicycles, Bluetooth speakers, and even kitchen appliances.

In addition, donors will also receive a $10 gift card, commemorative t-shirt, and free food.

Appointments are encouraged, but not required for Joy of Giving. To set up your donation appointment, call (888) 795-2707, or click the link for your region: Albertville, Decatur, Florence, Madison.