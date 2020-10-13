Prime Day is here, but be careful before clicking buy

For those looking to get their holiday shopping done early, Amazon’s annual Prime Day is Tuesday, October 13.

Prime Day features some huge discounts, but there are some cautions you should take before pressing ‘buy.’

With more people at home during the pandemic, quick, online purchases are as easy as ever. With Prime Day, those sales make it even easier.

But as always, experts are warning that scammers will be out in full force as you make those Amazon purchases.

According to the Better Business Bureau, people are posing as Amazon employees asking for information about your account.

Sometimes they’re even spoofing phone numbers to make it look like a legitimate call from Amazon, usually stating there is an issue with your account or an issue with your order.

The goal is get your personal, payment, or account information.

Here’s how the BBB suggests spotting this scam.

Always be skeptical of unsolicited emails and calls – Amazon will never ask you to make a payment outside of their website

Don’t give out your personal information, especially when it’s asked for in an unsolicited message

Beware of requests to pay via wire transfer, prepaid debit card, or Cash App

If you do receive anything fishy like this, be sure to report it to Amazon.