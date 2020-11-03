Priceville mayor reflects on 34-year mayoral career

PRICEVILLE, Ala. – Priceville’s mayor Melvin Duran is spending his last day in his office reflecting on his 40-year service in public office.

Duran has been Priceville’s mayor for 34 years. Before that, he served six years on the city council.

Duran said there is no real reason he decided not to run for re-election, just that it was simply time to retire.

Mayor Duran spent the day packing up his office, stacking 40 years worth of memories into old cardboard boxes.

He’s also preparing to spend the evening watching the successor he endorsed, Sam Heflin, get sworn in.

Mayor Duran is about to have a lot more free time on his hands, and is looking forward to getting free time to watch his grandchildren play sports and live life off of a schedule.

Duran is only the fourth mayor since Priceville’s beginning, adding each term gets a little bit busier, but he said his mayoral run has been nothing but a labor of love and will never stop serving the people of Priceville.

“It’s been a great ride. I feel so confident in the people that got elected, It’s going to be easy to go home. But to all the citizens: I love you, I’m available, I’ll help you anytime you need help if you need help,” Duran said.

Priceville has not seen the last of the Duran family. The mayor’s son was elected onto the city council in the last election. Mayor Duran said he is excited to watch how his son makes Priceville even better.